Discover Addison's latest brunch spot and indulge in some drinks and food!

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas’ newest brunch spot comes with a quirky take on breakfast foods and a full-service bar, the perfect ingredients for a good time!

The newly opened Toasted Yolk Cafe is already generating a lot of excitement since its opening on Monday.

Credit: Instagram: @thetoastedyolk

The cafe offers a wide range of breakfast, brunch and lunch options complete with a spacious 4,700 square-foot area, complete with a large patio accommodating 44 seats.

For more information visit, the Toasted Yolk Cafe’s website.