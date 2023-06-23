DALLAS (KDAF) — “America’s Dinner” has been trending on the net recently after it issued a letter asking America to encourage three bacon-loving celebrities to come to Denny’s for one particular reward.

Free bacon.

This is part of the return of Denny’s Baconalia menu, which includes a variety of bacon-filled items such as the Sweet & Smoky BLT & E and Black Label Bacon. The Baconalia menu is available for a limited time only.

Credit: Denny’s

Denny’s wants you to tag who you think the mystery celebrities are on social media with the hashtag #baconalia. If one of the celebs answers the call, Denny’s will reward America with a scrumptious treat: a free side of bacon for all visitors on Monday, August 21, at every participating Denny’s store across the country.

So what are the clues? We got your back:

Some initial clues:

This model knows her way around the kitchen, even a few game shows. And don’t get us started on her comedic social posts – some may even say they’re legendary.

This TV icon rings the bell for giving extra effort every day. A man of many talents, he has appeared in several television series, films, and even on Broadway.

This action star is no stranger to space and classic rock. When he’s not saving the universe and fighting off dinosaurs, he’s hanging out on his ranch.

Heads up, America. Denny’s has something heading your way later this week. Something delicious. Something mouthwatering. Something the gods of flavor have bestowed upon the good people of our fair country.



Make sure to follow us on social and see what’s in store! pic.twitter.com/i0HlmKJt3H — Denny’s (@DennysDiner) June 22, 2023