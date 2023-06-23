DALLAS (KDAF) — “America’s Dinner” has been trending on the net recently after it issued a letter asking America to encourage three bacon-loving celebrities to come to Denny’s for one particular reward.

Free bacon.

This is part of the return of Denny’s Baconalia menu, which includes a variety of bacon-filled items such as the Sweet & Smoky BLT & E and Black Label Bacon. The Baconalia menu is available for a limited time only.

Credit: Denny’s

Denny’s wants you to tag who you think the mystery celebrities are on social media with the hashtag #baconalia. If one of the celebs answers the call, Denny’s will reward America with a scrumptious treat: a free side of bacon for all visitors on Monday, August 21, at every participating Denny’s store across the country.

So what are the clues? We got your back:

Some initial clues:

  • This model knows her way around the kitchen, even a few game shows. And don’t get us started on her comedic social posts – some may even say they’re legendary.
  • This TV icon rings the bell for giving extra effort every day. A man of many talents, he has appeared in several television series, films, and even on Broadway. 
  • This action star is no stranger to space and classic rock. When he’s not saving the universe and fighting off dinosaurs, he’s hanging out on his ranch. 