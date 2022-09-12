AUSTIN (KXAN) — For its “Medical Debt Lawsuits” project, KXAN collaborated with ClearHealthCosts, a national journalism group focused on transparency in the healthcare marketplace. In our research and interviews, two of the main questions we heard were: what do I do if I have been sued by my hospital or doctor, and what should I do if I can’t pay my medical bill?

We compiled a list of tips and resources to help answer those questions for you below.

If you’ve been sued

You can find more information about what to do if you can’t pay your bill here.

Explore the ‘Medical Debt Lawsuits’ project

Catalyst is a specialty unit within the KXAN investigative team focused on “digital-first” storytelling that aims to make a positive change in society. The unit takes a multi-platform, innovative approach to each project and rotates among various investigators.