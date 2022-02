FORT WORTH, Tx (KDAF) — As if you didn’t need any more reason to love Texas, did you know that Mina Sharon Myoi of the South Korea girl group TWICE is from Texas?

South Korean music group TWICE performing in Fort Worth

Mina was born in San Antonio on March 24, 1997. She moved to Japan as a toddler, where she grew up. She was shopping with her mother in Osaka when she was offered an audition by a JYP recruiter, and the rest was history.

TWICE is performing in Fort Worth at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.