DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know?

Friday the 13th once known as a day for those who are suspicious, has also turned itself into a lucky day for those searching for serious deals on ink!

Ink as in tattoos, as many tattoo shops view this day as their Black Friday. But it’s a little bit more than that.

As the Dallas Tattoo shop, Good Pain Artworks, said via their Instagram, “With the number 13 often symbolizing bad luck, it’s considered good luck to get a tattoo including the number, and Friday the 13th is the perfect time to do so. The legend goes that sailors would often get the number 13 tattooed so that bad luck would see the mark and pass on by them.”

Discounted deals on tattoos and even piercings can be found all over Dallas. We have a few shops you may want to keep in mind.

Elm St. Tattoos

Elm Street Tattoos is hosting its 24-hour tattoo marathon. If you didn’t pre-register, walk-ins are welcome. $20 covers a $13 tattoo and a lucky $7 tip for your artist. Bring your lawn chairs!

Mothers House Dallas

Mother’s House is a female-owned tattoo and coffee shop. They are doing it big Friday with special guests artists, food and non-alcoholic drinks. Tats are first come first serve with prices starting at $100.

Good Pain ArtWorks

Over 150 design options for $33 + $7 for a lucky tip will be available during their Friday the 13th pop-up event. Which starts at 7 p.m.

Bloom Labs

Bloom Labs will be hosting their tattoo party on Friday the 13th with $13 and $39 specials from noon to 6 p.m. If you can’t make it there the artist, tattoosbyjabe, will also be available at Shot Topic from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Lone Star Tattoo

This is super cool! This shop is running a Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Flash Day sale. It’s a $13 deposit and $89 for a Taylor Swift Eras-inspired Tattoo. There’s definitely good luck on Friday the 13th. They have a lot of other deals going on by specific artists too, like their buy one get one half off on piercings.

Dallas Tattoo

Choose from a variety of different designs with pricing starting at $80 during this flash tattoo sale. Limited spots are available and it is first come, first serve.

Franklins Tattoo Dallas

This cool shop is also participating in the Friday the 13th madness. With line work for some artists starting at $20 and color at $60.