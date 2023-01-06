ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A famed Friday Night Lights runningback was arrested in Abilene on charges including failing to register as a sex offender.

James “Boobie” Miles was booked into the Taylor County Jail Thursday for Failing to Comply with Sex Offenders Duty to Register and Violation of Bond/Protective Order. He was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $20,000.

The charges are connected to a 2020 aggravated sexual assault case, where he was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Miles was a runningback featured in Friday Night Lights by H. G. Bissinger, a book later turned into a featured film that followed the 1988 season of the Odessa Permian football team. Miles was one of the major characters in the story.

No further information has been released.