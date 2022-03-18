(KTAB/KRBC) – Nearly 45,000 acres were burned in Eastland County overnight during a complex of fires that are only 2% contained as an ‘extreme risk’ for wildfires continues.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reports the largest fire, dubbed the Kidd Fire, is sitting at 1% contained and has burned 33,000 acres in the Carbon/Gorman areas of Eastland County, devastating the small communities.

Other fires in the Eastland County Complex include the Wheat Field Fire, which burned 5,000 acres and is 2% contained, the Oak Mott Fire, which burned 4,500 acres and is 10% contained, and the Walling fire, which burned 383 acres and is 95% contained.

Residents who had to evacuate communities in the path of the fires took refuge in temporary shelters set up in places like the Myrtle Wills Community Center in Cisco.

Some communities, such as Rising Star and Coleman, have rescinded their evacuation orders.

Additional fires burned around the Big Country, but none as devastating as the Eastland Complex Fire.

