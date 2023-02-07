DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s nothing better than winding down from a long work week on a Friday night than with a large pizza split between you and your loved ones.

National Pizza Day is coming up on February 9 and we wanted to see what cities in the country were the best for pizza. So, we checked out a report from Lawn Starter that answered that very question by finding the cities filled with highly-rated pizza vendors, award-winning pizzerias and more.

“If you prefer to judge pizza by consumers’ tastebuds, check out pizzerias in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Frisco, Texas; and California cities Oxnard and Chula Vista. These smaller cities stood out in Quality, with plenty of highly rated pizza vendors to pick from,” the report said.

Texas is known for its BBQ, tacos, and meats, but it’s also got a seriously good grip on the world of pizza; below you’ll find where Texas cities ranked on the list of the best pizza cities in America.

Fort Worth – 23

Lubbock – 30

Frisco – 31

Austin – 34

Dallas – 45

Carrollton – 53

Plano – 55

Irving – 61

McKinney – 62

Mesquite – 64

San Antonio – 69