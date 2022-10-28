AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Texas State Representative pleaded guilty to tax evasion Thursday, according to the Department of Justice.

According to the DOJ, Ronald Ray Wilson, formerly of Austin, concealed pension checks and other assets from IRS to avoid paying nearly $800,000 in tax debt.

Wilson was an elected member of the Texas House of Representatives from 1977 through 2004, and after leaving office, he earned a monthly pension from his service while working as a lawyer at his own firm—Ron Wilson & Associates.

The DOJ said in September 2008 and February 2011, Wilson agreed to two U.S. Tax Court decisions that found he owed outstanding taxes to the IRS, but he then attempted to conceal his income and assets from the IRS to avoid payment of the overdue taxes.

The DOJ said Wilson utilized his law firm’s trust account to conceal personal assets and stopped the direct deposit of his House of Representatives monthly pension to instead receive physical checks. According to a statement from the DOJ, this was an attempt to avoid the IRS levy placed on his personal bank account.

“In total, Wilson caused a tax loss to the IRS of approximately $794,632,” the DOJ said.

Wilson’s sentencing will be scheduled at a later date. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The DOJ said the IRS-Criminal Investigation was investigating the case.