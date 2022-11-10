Veterans Day is not a day that belongs to a single veteran or a group of veterans. It is a day that honors all veterans, so no apostrophe is needed.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Making sure we take care of our veterans in America when they come home from service is one of the most important things we can do as citizens of this great country, and one of the best ways to help them is to make sure they’re offered quality employment.

So, what are the best employers in America for our veterans?

We checked out a report from Forbes that answered this very question. “In partnership with market research company Statista, for the third year in a row, Forbes set out to identify the 200 companies succeeding in being an employer of choice for this highly regarded group,” the report said.

Below is a look at the Texas-based companies that were ranked in the top 50 of Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers For Veterans:

No. 3 Waste Management – Houston

No. 12 Southwest Airlines – Dallas

No. 15 BMC Software – Houston

No. 23 Oceaneering International – Houston

No. 58 USAA – San Antonio

No. 77 Toyota North America – Plano

No. 79 Kinder Morgan – Houston

No. 101 NTT Data – Plano

No. 110 Tailored Brands – Houston

No. 117 American Airlines Group – Fort Worth

No. 119 Shell – Houston

No. 120 Texas Instrument – Dallas

No. 121 Dell Technologies – Round Rock

No. 132 Anderson Merchandisers – Plano

No. 136 GM Financial – Fort Worth

No. 182 Six Flags – Grand Prarie

Nol. 193 H-E-B – San Antonio

No. 194 Jacobs Engineering – Dallas