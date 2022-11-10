DALLAS (KDAF) — Making sure we take care of our veterans in America when they come home from service is one of the most important things we can do as citizens of this great country, and one of the best ways to help them is to make sure they’re offered quality employment.
So, what are the best employers in America for our veterans?
We checked out a report from Forbes that answered this very question. “In partnership with market research company Statista, for the third year in a row, Forbes set out to identify the 200 companies succeeding in being an employer of choice for this highly regarded group,” the report said.
Below is a look at the Texas-based companies that were ranked in the top 50 of Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers For Veterans:
- No. 3 Waste Management – Houston
- No. 12 Southwest Airlines – Dallas
- No. 15 BMC Software – Houston
- No. 23 Oceaneering International – Houston
- No. 58 USAA – San Antonio
- No. 77 Toyota North America – Plano
- No. 79 Kinder Morgan – Houston
- No. 101 NTT Data – Plano
- No. 110 Tailored Brands – Houston
- No. 117 American Airlines Group – Fort Worth
- No. 119 Shell – Houston
- No. 120 Texas Instrument – Dallas
- No. 121 Dell Technologies – Round Rock
- No. 132 Anderson Merchandisers – Plano
- No. 136 GM Financial – Fort Worth
- No. 182 Six Flags – Grand Prarie
- Nol. 193 H-E-B – San Antonio
- No. 194 Jacobs Engineering – Dallas