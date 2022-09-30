DALLAS (KDAF) — While your headphones are used to blaring your favorite music album on a daily basis, you may have found yourself wondering about in the world of podcasts after finding your new favorite show to binge.

For your listening pleasure and to celebrate International Podcast Day (Friday, Sep. 30) we wanted to check out a report from FeedSpot on the best Texas podcasts to check out.

“While we all have a special place in our hearts for shows like The Wonder Years or Happy Days, episodes were generally self-contained short stories, without much room for depth. Many podcasts take their cues from the current television trend of having story arcs that span multiple episodes or seasons,” NationalToday explains.

The report looked into the depths of Texas for this podcast list, finding the 50 best from an array of subjects that all have something to do with the Lone Star State. “The best Texas podcast list curated from thousands of podcasts on the web and ranked by traffic, social media followers, domain authority & freshness,” FeedSpot said.

Below you will find a portion of FeedSpot’s list of the best Texas podcast and the subject they talk about:

Texas Tribune Brief – News TribCast – Political KRLD Difference Makers – Community Wise About Texas – History Texas Standard >> Stories from Texas Texas Football Today – Sports Gone Cold Podcast – Texas True Crime Texas Matters – News Texas Wine and True Crime – True Crime Texas Sports Nation – Sports Straight Up Texas Podcast – Sports Welcome to Texas with Bill Ingram – History Texas Podcast and Blast – Outdoors Locked On Rangers – Daily Podcast on the Texas Rangers – Sports Pratt on Texas – Politics

For the full list, click here!