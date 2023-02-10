DALLAS (KDAF) — Having the best pizza you’ve ever had is always subjective as people claim so many spots around Texas, the US, and even the world, but who truly holds on to the top spot?

The world may never know, but we have an idea of the best slices around the US thanks to Food Network Magazine and its look into the 50 States of Pizza, “Join Food Network Magazine on a cross-country road trip to discover the best slices in every state.”

When you think of the best in Texas, you might be thinking of Dallas, Houston, or Austin, but nope you won’t find the best pizza in those cities. You’ll have to go to Texas Tech country and order up the Hill Country from West Crust Artisan Pizza Pies in Lubbock!

“In a state renowned for smoky barbecue, fiery chili and massive chicken-fried steaks, the Hill Country pie at this pizza place highlights the lighter side of Texas. A brick-fired thin crust supports layers of mozzarella and feta cheese, along with turkey bacon, red onion and — the surprise ingredient — glazed pecans. Locals will tell you to add jalapeños for a Texas kick,” Food Network said.

Why all the pizza talk? Well, Thursday, Feb. 9 was National Pizza Day!