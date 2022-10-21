DALLAS (KDAF) — Chips, cheese, meat, veggies, salsa, sour cream, guacamole. What I just described to you is a starting point of what a delicious plate of nachos could look like. Sure, you probably have your desired nacho build prepped in your brain for your taste buds, and it’s probably just as if not more delicious than the description laid out above.

That’s the beauty of nachos, they can be whatever you want to be; from as plain as can be to as extravagant as a five-course meal at the top steakhouse in the world.

But when it comes to finding the best of the best, where in the world can you find the best nacho restaurants? It’s a good thing Friday, Oct. 21 is International Day of the Nacho!

To celebrate, we checked out a report from TasteAtlas of the best nachos in the world, according to food experts. It’s safe to say these people know what they’re talking about when it comes to nachos as several Texas spots made the list.

No. 5 – Yucatan Taco Stand, Fort Worth

No. 7 – Brennan’s of Houston, Houston

No. 14 – Cora’s 471 Grill, Castroville