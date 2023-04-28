DALLAS (KDAF) — Mercury in Retrograde got you down?

Wendy’s is offering some planetary perks with their online ‘Mercury Menu’ deals. From April 21 to May 14, Wendy’s has you covered! “From Hot & Crispy Fries to the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger, Wendy’s has your cravings covered with its menu lineup. Some would say it’s written in the stars!”

Wendy’s ‘Mercury Menu’ Deals:

No matter the zodiac sign, enjoy these Mercury deals at your participating Wendy’s. Find a location near you here.