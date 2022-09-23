DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is officially here and while football season is underway, fall weather isn’t quite here yet in North Texas.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says that the weekend will prove to be hot and dry, but cooler weather could set into the region by the start of next week. Highs will remain in the mid 90s to upper 90s for Friday through Sunday before a cold front will hit the region.

That cold front will move in on Sunday night into early Monday morning.

“Near-record heat continues late this week and this weekend across North and Central Texas as afternoon temperatures continue to climb to as much as 10 to 15 degrees above normal. A cold front is set to arrive late Sunday afternoon, but before it pushes through the region temperatures are expected to warm into the mid to upper 90s,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Early next week will be prove to be a bit closer to fall-like weather in North Texas after a late weekend cold front is bringing relief from unseasonable heat.

“A late weekend cold weekend will bring relief from the recent wave of unseasonable heat. Next week will be less humid with cooler morning lows and near normal daytime highs as drier air moves in behind the front. Highs will generally be in the 80s and lower 90s while morning lows will dip into the 50s to lower 60s,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

“It may be fall but it is still hot out there. Protect yourself from heat related illnesses and practice heat safety wherever you are. Here are some ways you can stay safe in the heat,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas