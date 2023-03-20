DALLAS (KDAF) —Spring is officially here! And that means the pollen count is going to be through the roof! But it doesn’t mean you have to stay inside.
It is the 20th of March, which marks the beginning of spring, which automatically leads to thoughts of spring break, Easter, and running noises.
Trips to Discover found 10 things you can do around Texas in the spring, either outdoors or indoors. We also added locations around Texas, so you and your family can enjoy these spring break activities.
- Go Camping – Oxford Ranch Campground or Garner State Park
- Enjoy a day a the Beach- Mustang Island, South Padre Island, and Port Aransas
- Visit a Botanical Garden– The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden and Botanical Garden at Heritage Park
- Go Birdwatching– Davis Mountains State Park, Big Bend Ranch State Park, and San Angelo State Park.
- Visit Notable Outdoor Landmarks– San Jacinto Monument and The Alamo
- Shop for Antiques – Savage Finds Antiques & Oddities and local shops in your area.
- Pick Fruit- WOW U-Pick Farms, LLC and H Strawberry Farm
- Celebrate Cinco de Mayo– Visit a museum like Mexican Cultural Institute.
- Eat Crawfish– Texas Crawfish and Music Festival or at your local seafood restaurant.
- See Wildflowers-Lay in a field of bluebonnets at the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails.