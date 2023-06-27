DALLAS (KDAF) — Embrace the spirit of Independence as North Texas gears up for a spectacular Fourth of July.

The city will be bursting with excitement, featuring vibrant parades, spectacular fireworks, and a plethora of family-friendly activities.

Immerse yourself in the patriotic atmosphere, enjoy picnics in the park, live music concerts and create memories that will last a lifetime. Don’t miss out on the best red, white, and blue celebrations in the Lone Star State.

July 3

Addison Kaboom Town! | 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Addison Circle Park

Every year, about 500,000 visitors from all over the country go to this small town to see the amazing Addison Airport Airshow, which is followed by a spectacular fireworks display. For more information click here.

Light up Arlington | 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. | Downtown Arlington

The festivities are free and open to the public. This year will feature some of the best musical acts in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as well as vendors, food trucks, and lots of kid-friendly activities.

Sensory Sensitive Fourth of July Celebration | 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Sound at Cypress Waters -DTX

To commemorate America’s independence, traditional fireworks will be substituted by a brilliant patriotic laser light show after dark.

July Jubilee | 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. | Downtown Denton Square

This free family-friendly event includes live music, food from local vendors, interactive activities, picture opportunities, a hot dog eating contest, and a fantastic drone display sponsored by Denton Noon Kiwanis to round off the evening!

July 4th

Fair Park Fourth | 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. | Fair Park

This event will be free to the public, with activities for children, local market vendors, live music, entertainment, food trucks, and other concession choices. The night ends with a fireworks showcase.

Arlington Independence Day Parade | 9 a.m. | Downtown Arlington

The Arlington Independence Day Parade is one of the largest Fourth of July parades in the United States, the largest in Texas, and one of Arlington’s longest-running yearly events.

Block Party at The Park | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Old City Park

$10 per person will get you entry to the park and a raffle contest. Enjoy live music or stop by the Kona Ice and All-n-BBQ trucks for food & beverages. This event will also be BYOB, making it the perfect spot for your Fourth of July picnic.

4th of July Celebration | 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Lancaster Community Park

This event will be filled with games, food, and fireworks that will begin at 9:00 p.m. There will also be live performances from Carl Thomas & Keke Wyatt.

Fort Worth’s Fourth | 5 p.m. | Panther Island Pavilion

This Independence Day celebration will be held along the banks of the Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion and will feature an evening filled with food, cold drinks, kids’ activities, live music and amazing fireworks.

Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Festival | 5 p.m. | Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie

Experience the majestic beauty of Thoroughbred Horses doing what they do best! As well as live music on the Courtyard of Champions Stage and fireworks. Admission is $10 for this event. More information here.

Independence Fest 2023 | 5 p.m. | Bakersfield Park – Flower Mound

Country’s Eli Young Band will be performing this year’s Independence Fest. The day will be packed full of fun and activities for all, including a Children’s Parade, vintage car show, food trucks, local vendors, hours of live entertainment and a stunning firework show to cap it all off!

Fireworks and Concert | 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Gabe Nesbitt Community Park

Festivities at Gabe Nesbitt Community Park will include music, food, kids’ activities, a concert, and a fireworks display.