DALLAS (KDAF) — Today is International Yoga Day across the nation. When was the last time you balanced your “chi” or “qi”?

Dallas has an array of different yoga classes for free or low cost around the city. Yoga offers many physical and mental health benefits, such as improved flexibility, improved cardiovascular health, better breathing and improved focus.

Taking some time for yourself and joining a yoga class can be a great way to relax and de-stress. Take the opportunity today to experience one near you. Take a deep breath, leave the stress behind, center yourself and check out these yoga events.

MORNING

10 A.M. Goat Yoga Fort Worth | Heritage Sand Volleyball Courts | FREE

9: 30 A.M. Morning Yoga Flow at Lululemon – Stonebriar | Stonebriar Centre | FREE

12 P.M. Pranayama Breathing Free Class | Soul Dimension – Dallas | FREE

EVENING

6 P.M. Summer Sweat Session at The Star | The Star in Frisco | FREE

6: 45 P.M. Kota Wellness Sweat and Sculpt | Klyde Warren Park | FREE

7 P.M. Sunset Yoga on The Lawn | The National Residences The Lawn | FREE

7 P.M. Yoga at The Hill | Movement The Hill | FREE