DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s not $45 million, winning money by playing the lottery is nothing to scoff at, especially in the Lone Star State.

The Texas Lottery reports that the $45 million Powerball jackpot rolls on, but not without a player in Texas winning a third-tier prize of $100,000. This ticket was able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to notch the six-figure win.

The winning numbers for the Feb. 13 drawing were 17, 26, 37, 61, and 65 with the Powerball 2. In total there were nearly 20,000 winners throughout Texas that won at least $4.

The next drawing is set for Wednesday, Feb. 15 with a jackpot of $57 million which has a cash value of $30.1 million.