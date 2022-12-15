DALLAS (KDAF) — If you don’t play, you don’t win and that’s true for any game especially if you’re trying to win some cash from the lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold outside of Houston, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Manvel! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

The winning ticket was able to five all five of the winning numbers from the December 14 drawing which were 2, 11, 16, 21, and 30. It was sold at a Circle K on Magnolia Parkway in the city of Manvel; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

In total, there were over 23,000 winners throughout the state from this drawing.