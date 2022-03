DALLAS (KDAF) — Is it the luck of the Irish or the madness of March? Whatever it is, someone in Houston just won a nice chunk of change from the Texas Lottery.

Texas Lottery says a $25,000 winning ticket from the game Cash Five was sold in Houston. The winning ticket matched all five numbers from March 16’s drawing (4, 6, 8, 11, 28).

It was sold at the HEB Food Store on Beechnut Street. There were also 100 secondary winners from this drawing who won $350 each.