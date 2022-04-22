DALLAS (KDAF) — “Taco ’bout a dream come true.” That’s the start of a press release from Favor Delivery as they’re looking to hire a unique position, Chief Taco Officer.

Over the summer of 2022, one lucky Texan will be getting the experience of a lifetime as Favor wants to pay $10,000 to, “…track down the best tacos across the state as our first-ever Chief Taco Officer.”

Here’s a look at the job description:

You’ll drive city-to-city across Texas, enjoy the sights, eat tacos, and document your experience.

We’ll give you $10,000, plus free food, accommodations, and transportation (and lots more!).

If this opportunity sounds like a dream to you (as it should) submit your application here: https://www.favordelivery.com/cto.

