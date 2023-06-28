DALLAS (KDAF) — LeTitia Owens and Sparkle Walters are using their love of fashion and helping others to raise money for a good cause.

Where Are You Outreach will be hosting a Fashion Show where the benefits will go towards helping the homeless.

“It’s another fundraiser benefiting the homeless. But this year’s theme is a fashion show with the stars. Yeah. And we’re gonna allow Well, a lot of local celebrities get to rip the runway. So super exciting,” said Walters. Local Dallas celebs like Internet Personality, Benaisha Pool Watson, WFAA Reporter Rebecca Lopez, and Celebrity Stylist, J. Bolin and more will be walking the runway August 27.

