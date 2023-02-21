DALLAS (KDAF) — Flapjacks, hot cakes, breakfast disks, or, simply put, pancakes. These are a staple of breakfast in America and there’s no shortage of amazing versions of the pancake in the country.

We’re celebrating this popular breakfast item because Tuesday, February 21 is National Pancake Day! “Southerners eat the most pancakes in the United States, accounting for 32.5% of our pancake consumption,” National Today said.

Who’s go the best pancakes in Texas? Your taste buds might take you to Dallas, Austin, or Houston, but according to a report from Mashed, the Lone Star State’s best can be found in San Antonio at Magnolia Pancake Haus.

“A family-owned restaurant that built their business around the promise of “The World’s Best Buttermilk Pancakes” has to hold true to their word, right? That’s what the Magnolia Pancake Haus in San Antonio, Texas has done since 2000. They strive to provide unique dishes that are made with high-quality, fresh ingredients that keep customers coming back to all three of their current locations (via Magnolia Pancake Haus),” the report said.