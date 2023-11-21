DALLAS (KDAF) — The Bishop Arts Theatre Center will be performing its annual “Black Nativity” play. Inspired by Langston Hughes’ work, the play is based on his 1960 Broadway production.

“Embark on a sensational journey as we proudly present the timeless tradition of “Black Nativity”! For 19 extraordinary years, our annual holiday production, inspired by Langston Hughes’s iconic 1960 Broadway show, is back with a mesmerizing display of hand-clapping, toe-tapping, and finger-snapping theatrical wonderment like never before,” The Bishop Arts Theater Center page read.

A mixture of Contemporary and Gospel music help tell an amazing and inspiring Christmas story. The play’s opening night will be Nov. 30 with the play carrying on til Dec. 17.

Performances:

Thursday: 8:00 pm

Friday: 8:00 pm

Saturday: 3:00 pm

Saturday: 8:00 pm

Sunday: 3:00 pm

You can purchase tickets and more here.