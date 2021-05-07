ERCOT assures ample electric power for Texas summer

(WNCN) -- Disneyland has revamped its Snow White ride, but the changes have brought a backlash, particularly over the princess' kiss with Prince Charming while she's asleep.

According to an editorial by SFGATE, the ride itself is "really good" and "preserves much of the charm" of what originally opened in 1955. The problem, according to the editorial, comes when Prince Charming kisses Snow White "without her consent."