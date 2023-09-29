The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking for a family-friendly adventure in Dallas for the Halloween season? Pumpkin Nights DFW may be right up your alley!

Explore six magical pumpkin theme lands like the Forbidden City and Pirate’s Cove with more than 5,000 hand-carved real and artificial pumpkins.

From Sept. 21 through Oct. 30, the event will include real-life fire dancers, live pumpkin carving contests and a variety of local food vendors.

For tickets and more information visit their social media or website.