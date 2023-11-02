The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Calling all dog lovers, this one’s for you!

BARK has partnered up with America’s favorite donut shop, Dunkin for a great cause. The dog toy company has created a Dunkin’ themed toy version of coffee, donuts and a breakfast sandwich for your favorite furry Dunkin’ lover.

At participating Dunkin’ restaurants, guests can bring home a Dunkin’ Sausage, Egg and Cheese Dog Toy for a $13 donation or a Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Combo Dog Toy for a $15 donation.

The Dunkin’ Mocha Latte Dog Toy (in Dunkin’s new holiday cup!) and Dunkin’ Super Chewer Munchkins™ Donut Hole Treats are available for a $15 donation online at bark.co.

BARK and Dunkin’ collaboratively have raised nearly $7 million for Foundation programs like Dogs for Joy and more. This holiday season, hopefully, they can raise more!