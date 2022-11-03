The majority of beers are best served cold, but some stouts and other dark beers should be served at room temperature.

The stout is known for being especially full-bodied, dark, strong, lightly sweet, and sometimes creamy. It often features flavor notes of roasted coffee, chocolate, and malt. However, the versatility of a stout lends itself to more experimentation than one might assume.

Yes, there are the more well-known Irish and English stouts, American stouts (and double stouts), Russian imperial stouts, but there are also oatmeal stouts, milk stouts, oyster stouts, blonde stouts, barrel-aged pastry stouts, and more—and they all have varying flavor profiles, colors, and alcohol strengths.

Stacker compiled a list of the best stouts from Texas using data from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 stouts per brewery were included. Accompanying each stout is its brewery, its rating on BeerAdvocate, the stout type, and its ABV. Are you interested in expanding your horizons past the most mainstream of the stouts? Check out the best stouts brewed in your very own state.

#14. Jaguar Shark

– Rating: 4.15 (51 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 10.00%

– Brewery: Pinthouse Pizza Craft Brewpub

#13. Black Matter

– Rating: 4.18 (32 ratings)

– Type: Oatmeal Stout

– ABV: 8.60%

– Brewery: Manhattan Project Beer Company

#12. The Temptress

– Rating: 4.13 (867 ratings)

– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout

– ABV: 9.10%

– Brewery: Lakewood Brewing Company

#11. Full Grown Woodsman

– Rating: 4.27 (18 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 12.10%

– Brewery: Tupps Brewery

#10. Black Atrial

– Rating: 4.28 (17 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 9.20%

– Brewery: Jester King Brewery

#9. Sasquatch – Birthday

– Rating: 4.23 (27 ratings)

– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout

– ABV: 10.00%

– Brewery: 903 Brewers

#8. Black Metal Imperial Stout

– Rating: 4.16 (601 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 10.40%

– Brewery: Jester King Brewery

#7. Sin Mint Temptress

– Rating: 4.2 (151 ratings)

– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout

– ABV: 9.10%

– Brewery: Lakewood Brewing Company

#6. Kokytus

– Rating: 4.31 (46 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.80%

– Brewery: Martin House Brewing Company

#5. Acheron

– Rating: 4.32 (70 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 12.00%

– Brewery: Martin House Brewing Company

#4. French Quarter Temptress

– Rating: 4.3 (233 ratings)

– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout

– ABV: 9.10%

– Brewery: Lakewood Brewing Company

#3. Barrel-Aged Legion

– Rating: 4.32 (434 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 11.60%

– Brewery: Community Beer Company

#2. Milk The Venom

– Rating: 4.42 (64 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 9.00%

– Brewery: Brash Brewing Company

#1. Bourbon Barrel Temptress

– Rating: 4.37 (302 ratings)

– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout

– ABV: 11.30%

– Brewery: Lakewood Brewing Company

