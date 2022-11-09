HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle pursuit that began in Kenedy County and ended in Harlingen is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver is being charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop and render aid, three charges of deadly conduct due to causing three accidents during the pursuit, and evading arrest on foot, according to Sgt. Maria Montalvo, public information officer for the Texas DPS in the Rio Grande Valley.

Details provided by DPS to ValleyCentral indicate a man driving a black Ford F-150 gave chase beginning in Kenedy County on U.S. Highway 77.

Wreckage of the pickup was being collected Wednesday morning in Harlingen, with automotive parts scattered along the frontage road near Oklahoma Street, not far from Ed Carey Boulevard.

A trooper attempted to stop the driver of the Ford because the pickup was reported as being stolen from Houston, Montalvo said.

The pursuit ended in Harlingen near Ed Carey Drive after the driver rolled over, authorities told ValleyCentral.

The man is receiving medical care at an area hospital, Montalvo said.

Once released, he will be transferred to the Willacy County Jail, she said.