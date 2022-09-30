AUSTIN (KXAN) — A San Marcos man was arrested after law enforcement said he drove onto the Texas State Capitol grounds and caused some damage to a gate and metal bollard Wednesday night.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver is Dries M. Bedingfield, 42. He was booked into the Travis County Jail and charged with criminal mischief and reckless driving.

DPS said the incident took place Wednesday just before 10 p.m. Troopers saw an unauthorized vehicle driving “erratically” on the south capitol grounds.

DPS said the driver drove through an iron gate near the east exit then onto a grassy area. The vehicle came to a stop after hitting a bollard and a fixture near the south steps.

Dries M. Bedingfield, 42 (Texas Department of Public Safety Photo)

Troopers responded and arrested Bedingfield at the scene.

Photos taken by a KXAN photographer show the metal bollard, which is a type of traffic barrier, knocked out and tire tracks leading straight to one of the cannons displayed on the grounds.

Damage on the Texas State Capitol grounds (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

Tire tracks spotted on the Texas State Capitol grounds (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

Damage on the Texas State Capitol grounds (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

DPS trooper takes photos of damage on the Texas State Capitol grounds (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

Damage on the Texas State Capitol grounds (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

Damage on the Texas State Capitol grounds (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was also out documenting and surveying the damage Thursday morning.

The Capitol Region Criminal Investigation Division is handling the investigation. DPS gave no other details.