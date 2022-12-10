DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year around the United States and peak holiday season here in the Lone Star State.

Don’t believe us? Visit one of the many holiday lights displays around the state of Texas and you’ll get into the spirit of the season.

A report released by Yelp looked at the top holiday lights throughout the state in 2022.

“One of the best parts about the holiday season is the spectacular light displays that pop up all over the city! Whether you’re looking to admire from the comfort of your car or buddle up and stroll around – you can find the perfect spot on Yelp’s latest Best Lights in Texas List,” the report said.

Here’s a look at the top holiday lights throughout Texas:

San Antonio River Walk – San Antonio Vitruvian Lights – Magical Night Of Lights – Addison Texas State Capitol – Austin Peppermint Parkway – Del Valle Magical Winter Lights – Baytown Old West Christmas Light Fest – Boerne Historic Downtown Grapevine – Grapevine Windcrest Light Up – San Antonio Houston Botanic Garden – Houston Santa’s Ranch – New Braunfels El Paso Winterfest – El Paso Dasher’s Lightshow – Hockley Frisco Square – Frisco 37th Street Lights – Austin Lights Alive! Drive-thru Light Show – San Antonio Marble Falls Walkway of Lights – Marble Falls The Light Park – Spring The Alamo – San Antonio The Stockyards – Fort Worth Austin Trail of Lights – Austin

To come up with its rankings, Yelped looked at businesses categorized as “Local Flavor, Festivals, and Landmarks & Historical Buildings” that had lots of reviews mentioning holiday light-related keywords. Then, the company ranked them by the number of reviews and high ratings.

If you’re looking for some of the best neighborhoods to drive through in Texas there are plentiful, but according to Only In Your State, these hoods you can’t miss:

Burkman Holiday Home – Frisco

River Oaks – Houston

Deerfield – Plano

Christmas Ranch – Cleveland

Fairmount National Historic District – Fort Worth

City of Windcrest

Grapevine Santa House – Grapevine

Franck Christmas Light Show – Houston

Dodd Family Holidays – The Woodlands