DALLAS (KDAF) — The well-known chip brand ‘Doritos” has brought back its Doritos After Dark.

In partnership with Billboard, Doritos is bringing Doritos After Dark, its recently piloted ghost kitchen menu, to SXSW Festivals, for one night only.

“Inspired by those exhilarating hours between sunset and sunrise, Doritos After Dark encourages fans to TRY ANOTHER ANGLE™ and embrace unexpected late-night eats,” said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of brand marketing, Frito-Lay North America. ”

The Doritos party will take place at The Billboard House on Thursday, March 16 from 10:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. First-come, first-served access is available to badge holders only. The event will take place at 800 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701.

To find out how you can attend, visit their Billboard website, a contest is scheduled to start on March 10 for tickets to attend the Billboards in Austin.