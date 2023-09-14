The video above is from a previous segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — Non-profit Canine Companions will be hosting Dogfest at the Sound at Cypress Waters.

Saturday, Sept. 30 dogs and their owners will be able to experience a dog-friendly festival that will be filled with music, activities, vendors and more.

Not only does it sound like a fun time, but it’s also for a good cause! “DogFest supports the mission of Canine Companions to enhance the lives of people with disabilities by providing expertly trained service dogs free of charge. These service dogs make a profound impact through the jobs they do like opening doors, picking up dropped items, alerting to sounds and much more,” said the non-profit.

