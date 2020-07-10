Dog has first case of coronavirus in Texas animal

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — State officials say a North Texas dog has been found to have the first coronavirus infection confirmed in a Texas animal. The Texas Animal Health Commission announced in a statement that the Fort Worth-area dog was confirmed to have the virus that causes COVID-19.

A private veterinarian tested the pooch as a precaution after its owners were confirmed to have COVID-19. State Veterinarian Dr. Andy Schwartz assured that there is no known evidence that pets can transmit the virus, but they can catch it. He advised that pets be restricted from contact with persons with the coronavirus.