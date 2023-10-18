The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas-based restaurant chain, Dillas Quesadillas announces the grand opening of its West Frisco location.

It is set to open mid-November of this year and will be located at 2055 W. University Dr. This will be the restaurant’s second location in Frisco and ninth overall across North Texas and Louisiana.

“We are thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of our second Frisco location in less than five years,” said Kyle Gordon, owner and co-founder of Dillas Quesadillas. “The growth and expansion of Dillas is our number one priority as we set our sights to 2024 and beyond, and our success could not have been possible without our team’s hard work and dedication.”

For more information on more things, Dillas Quesadillas, visit their website.