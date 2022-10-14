DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it seems a rival of the Dallas Cowboys won their game against the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but that doesn’t take away the big-money winning that was happening in Texas.

The Texas Lottery reports a $725,000 jackpot-winning ticket from Thursday night’s Texas Two Step drawing was sold in East Texas, “A $725,000 jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #Texas Two Step drawing was sold in #Huntsville! #TexasLottery.”

The ticket was able to match all four of the winning numbers along with the Bonus number from the Oct. 13 drawing, 5, 19, 26, and 31 with the Bonus, 29. It was sold at Mr. Z’s Mart on Highway 30 West in the city of Huntsville; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

In total there were nearly 25,000 winners from this drawing that won at least $5 and as much as $725K.