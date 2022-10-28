DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for something to celebrate alongside this rainy weather in North Texas as October is winding down, you can look to the Dallas Cowboys, maybe even the Dallas Mavericks, but you can for sure look towards Waco and it’s not because of the Baylor Bears.

The Texas Lottery reports a $500,000 jackpot-winning Texas Two Step ticket from Thursday night’s drawing was sold in Baylor country, “A $500,000 jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #TexasTwoStep drawing was sold in #Waco! #TexasLottery.”

This winning ticket was able to match all four of the winning numbers along with the Bonus number to notch the half-a-million-dollars win. The winning numbers from the Oct. 27 drawing were 5, 11, 16, and 18 with the Bonus number 35.

It was sold at Wal-Mart Supercenter on Franklin Avenue in the city of Waco; the ticket was a Quick Pick.