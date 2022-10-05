DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re checking your lottery tickets from Tuesday, you may want to turn your attention to a certain Texas Lottery game, especially if you’re in West Central Texas.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Tuesday night’s drawing was sold in West Central Texas, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Comanche! #TexasLottery#Texas.”

The ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from Oct. 4’s drawing: 6, 12, 14, 16, and 26. It was sold at Allsup’s on North Austin in the city of Comanche; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

There were a total of over 23,000 winners from this drawing, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date,” the lottery says.