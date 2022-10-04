DALLAS (KDAF) — You may want to check your pockets, wallet, purse, or wherever you may have placed that lottery ticket you bought before Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

While no one won the jackpot nationwide, and no one won any secondary prizes of $1 million in the state of Texas, someone did buy a ticket that won a good chunk of change. The Texas Lottery reports a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Texas, it was not disclosed where the ticket was purchased.

It matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to notch this big win. In total throughout the Lone Star State, there were nearly 28,000 winners that won at least $4 and as much as $50K.

“Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date,” the lottery said.

The next drawing is set for October 5 with a jackpot of $353 million which has a cash value of $185.6 million.