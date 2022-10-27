DALLAS (KDAF) — There were no $700 million winning jackpot Powerball tickets from Wednesday’s drawing, but even though the big money is rolling on, some money was won in the state of Texas.

The Texas Lottery reports a $50,000 winning ticket was sold somewhere around Texas from the October 26 drawing. This ticket was able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to notch the $50K victory.

The winning numbers from this drawing were 19, 36, 37, 46, and 56, with the Powerball 24. There were no secondary prize-winning tickets sold in the state.

The next drawing is set up for October 29 which has a jackpot of $800 million, with a cash value of $383.7 million.