DALLAS (KDAF) — March Madness is in full swing and while winning college basketball things is one of the most important things in the world for Texas college basketball fans, winning a jackpot in the lottery may trump a conference championship for your favorite team.

The Texas Lottery reports a $750,000 jackpot-winning Texas Two Step from Thursday night’s drawing was sold near San Antonio, “A $750,000 jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #TexasTwoStep drawing was sold in #CanyonLake! #TexasLottery.”

This ticket was able to match all four of the winning numbers and the Bonus number to notch the jackpot win. The winning numbers from the March 9 drawing were 8, 25, 29, and 33 with the Bonus number 32.

It was sold at Fischer’s NM #10 on FM 2673 in the city of Canyon Lake; the ticket was a Quick Pick.