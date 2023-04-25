DALLAS(KDAF)— There is someone in Texas, two-stepping with $725,000 in their pocket.

The Texas Lottery reports a $725,000 winning#TexasLottery ticket Monday’s drawing was sold in Corpus Christi TX! #TexasLottery#Texas. “A $725,000 jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #TexasTwoStep drawing was sold in #CorpusChristi!” said Texas Lottery.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers from the Monday, April 24 drawing (2,17, 22,35, and 32). It was sold at Stripes Store on 6002 Ayers Street; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”