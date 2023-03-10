DALLAS (KDAF) — If there’s anything you want in the month of March it’s the luck of the Irish, your favorite team winning college basketball games, and of course, winning some serious cash from playing the lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports six nearly $12,000 winning Lotto Texas tickets from March 8’s drawing were sold throughout the Lone Star State as the over $50 million jackpot rolls on.

These tickets were able to match five of the six winning numbers and chose the Extra! option to notch the top secondary prize of $11,440. Those winning numbers were 3, 7, 9, 16, 29, and 36.

In total there were over 60,000 winners throughout the state that won at least $2. The next Lotto Texas drawing is set for March 11 which has a jackpot of $53 million with a cash value of $31.4 million.