DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s all about winning in March for college basketball teams and for Texas Lottery players!

The lottery reports some winning from over the weekend as no one won the $53 million Lotto Texas jackpot but six players did manage to win $11,936. These tickets were able to match five of the six winning numbers from the March 11 drawing which were 6, 7, 19, 28, 29, and 45.

In total there were over 76,000 winners from this drawing that won as much as nearly $12,000 and at least $2.

The next Lotto Texas drawing is set for Monday, March 13 with a jackpot of $53.25 million which has a cash value of $31.9 million.