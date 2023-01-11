DALLAS (KDAF) — While everyone throughout Texas is reeling from the TCU collapse in the national championship game, all eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Playoffs and the Mega Millions jackpot that just keeps growing. But not without some winners in the Lone Star State.

The Texas Lottery reports a total of six $30,000 winning Mega Millions tickets were sold somewhere in the state as they were able to match four of the five winning numbers and the Mega Ball from the January 10 drawing.

The winning numbers for this drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15, and 18 with the Mega Ball 9. These tickets were some of 22 that won the third tier prize but were able to triple their winnings from $10,000 to $30K by choosing the Megaplier option.

In total there were over 522,000 winners throughout the entire state that won at least $2 and as much as $30K. The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Jan. 13 with a jackpot of $1.35 billion which has a cash value of $707.9 million.