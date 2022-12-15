DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is a thing that is happening in Texas in droves for the Cowboys and Horned Frogs of TCU, but the lottery is seeing some winner-winner chicken dinners as well.

The Texas Lottery reports while no one won the $134 million jackpot or the secondary prize of $1 million there was a third-tier prize of $50,000 won in the state of Texas. It was able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to win the prize.

Those winning numbers were 36, 51, 59, 66, and 68 with the Powerball 25. In total, there were over 27,000 winners throughout the state that won at least $4 and as much as $50,000.

The next Powerball drawing is set for December 17 with a jackpot of $149 million which has a cash value of $80.4 million.