DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s nothing better than watching your favorite college basketball team get hot during March whether it’s in their conference tournament or the NCAA Tournament, but it’s probably a lot more fun to see your bank account jump a couple of zeros by winning some cash from the lottery.

While no one won the $31 million jackpot in the country or the secondary prize of $1 million in Texas there was a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold somewhere in the Lone Star State, according to the Texas Lottery.

This ticket was able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to notch the third-tier prize; the winning numbers from the March 8 drawing were 26, 27, 43, 61, and 69 with the Powerball 4.

In total there were over 22,000 winners throughout the state from this drawing that won at least $4. The next Powerball drawing is set for March 11 with a jackpot of $45 million which has a cash value of $22.9 million.