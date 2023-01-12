DALLAS (KDAF) — All eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Playoffs as they’re set to face the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Bucs, and while winning is on everyone’s mind, someone in Texas did some early winning by way of the lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold somewhere in the Lone Star State from the January 11 drawing. The ticket was able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to take home the third-tier prize.

The winning numbers from Wednesday night’s drawing were 4, 8, 46, 47, and 48 with the Powerball 5. No one in the country won the $360 million jackpot and no one in Texas won a secondary prize of $1M.

In total, there were over 63,000 winners throughout the state who won at least $4 and as much as $50K. The next Powerball drawing is set for Jan. 14 with a jackpot of $404 million which has a cash value of $211.7 million.