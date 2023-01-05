DALLAS (KDAF) — When you imagine winning the lottery, what’s the first fun thing you’re doing besides trying to pay off some debt and maybe helping your family out? Well, someone in Texas could do some good after a Powerball lottery win.

The Texas Lottery reports a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold somewhere in the Lone Star from the January 4 drawing. The ticket was able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to notch the third-tier prize.

The winning numbers were 12, 32, 56, 67, and 68 with the Powerball 26. In total there were over 47,000 winners throughout the state of Texas who won at least $4.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Jan. 7 with a jackpot of $325 million which has a cash value of $165.2 million.